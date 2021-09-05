Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,359,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 418,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLED opened at $209.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.50. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $161.01 and a 52 week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

