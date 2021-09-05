Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.92.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.