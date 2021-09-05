Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $149.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $418.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $110,768,314.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,991,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,067,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,986,706 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

