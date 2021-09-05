Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.72% of PetMed Express worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the first quarter worth $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PetMed Express by 23.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PetMed Express by 49.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PETS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $27.98 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $569.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.