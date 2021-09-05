Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $231,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 419,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,343,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average of $80.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

