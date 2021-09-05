Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.20% of Federal Signal worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,417,000 after purchasing an additional 138,228 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSS opened at $41.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

FSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

