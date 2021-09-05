Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

BAH stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

