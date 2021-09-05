Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

CABO stock opened at $2,085.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,967.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,870.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.72%.

In other Cable One news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,025.00, for a total value of $68,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 748 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $129,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,032. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.