Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of UFP Industries worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in UFP Industries by 158.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,538,000 after buying an additional 578,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,344,000 after buying an additional 508,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after buying an additional 362,549 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 270.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after buying an additional 341,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.55. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

