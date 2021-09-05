Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $63.44 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.