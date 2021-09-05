Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,580 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 808.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $64,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,307.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $885,343 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $57.48 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

