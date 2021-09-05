Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 10,052 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.07% of MSA Safety worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $162.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.06 and a 200 day moving average of $161.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

