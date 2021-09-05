Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,539 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CMC Materials worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after acquiring an additional 101,170 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,826 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $131.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average of $156.72. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

