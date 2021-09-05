Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,580 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

NYSE:HRC opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $152.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

