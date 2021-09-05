Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,977 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after buying an additional 36,281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,395,000 after buying an additional 282,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $97.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

