Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 2,401 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.22% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,718 shares of company stock worth $595,644. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $130.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.