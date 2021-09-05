Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 2,421 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.17% of Stepan worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,049,000 after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stepan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.37. Stepan has a 12-month low of $105.96 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.