Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 2,656 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

