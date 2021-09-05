Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 2,925 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.27% of Simulations Plus worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,472 over the last ninety days. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.12 million, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

