Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.55.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $462.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $429.63 and its 200-day moving average is $386.41. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $463.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

