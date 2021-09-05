Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,793,000 after buying an additional 228,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $210.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.93 and its 200-day moving average is $222.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

