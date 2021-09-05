Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 96,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 30,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $211.83 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

