Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 96,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 30,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $211.83 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

