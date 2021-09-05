Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.06% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.95. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

