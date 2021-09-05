Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after buying an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after buying an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after buying an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,386,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,058,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:WST opened at $464.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.61. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $465.40.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

