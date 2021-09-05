Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after acquiring an additional 467,284 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,282,000 after acquiring an additional 289,964 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 93.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,043,000 after purchasing an additional 834,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 602.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.41 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.10. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

