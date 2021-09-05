Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Bally’s worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BALY. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 176,385 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 55,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,831 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.56.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

