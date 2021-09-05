Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0131 on Major Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Banano has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. Banano has a market cap of $17.38 million and $288,567.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002563 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00065858 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00154499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00223103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,064,030 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

