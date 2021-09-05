Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 15,394 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.08. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

