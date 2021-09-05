Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 7.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.