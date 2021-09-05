Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 528.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

NYSE MOS opened at $32.15 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

