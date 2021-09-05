Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 375 shares of company stock valued at $79,925. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $203.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.08 and a 200 day moving average of $205.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.