Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 12,954 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

NYSE TU opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.91%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

