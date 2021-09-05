Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 15,133 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

