Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Pinterest by 696.8% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pinterest by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,171,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,409,000 after acquiring an additional 206,408 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,649,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

Shares of PINS opened at $56.59 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 963,470 shares of company stock worth $68,318,722 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.