Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSY opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.