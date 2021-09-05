Bank of Finland Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Finland boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,375,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 64.5% of Bank of Finland’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of Finland owned 0.35% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,021,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $455.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.58.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

