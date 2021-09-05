Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €79.60 ($93.65).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

ETR BAS opened at €64.81 ($76.25) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. Basf has a one year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is €66.72 and its 200-day moving average is €68.39.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

