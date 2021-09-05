Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.97

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $419.49 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00064248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00121679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.45 or 0.00808868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00047107 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,348,708 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

