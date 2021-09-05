BASIC (BASIC) Reaches Market Cap of $41.91 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $41.91 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00064169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00121810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.00804342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00047039 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

