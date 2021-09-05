Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) and Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Financial Survey

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) and Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

59.9% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bassett Furniture Industries and Ethan Allen Interiors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bassett Furniture Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ethan Allen Interiors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bassett Furniture Industries currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.31%. Given Bassett Furniture Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bassett Furniture Industries is more favorable than Ethan Allen Interiors.

Profitability

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and Ethan Allen Interiors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bassett Furniture Industries 4.18% 11.89% 4.61% Ethan Allen Interiors 8.76% 17.30% 9.14%

Dividends

Bassett Furniture Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ethan Allen Interiors pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bassett Furniture Industries pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ethan Allen Interiors pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ethan Allen Interiors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and Ethan Allen Interiors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bassett Furniture Industries $385.86 million 0.54 -$10.42 million $0.48 44.00 Ethan Allen Interiors $685.17 million 0.88 $60.01 million $2.37 10.07

Ethan Allen Interiors has higher revenue and earnings than Bassett Furniture Industries. Ethan Allen Interiors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bassett Furniture Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bassett Furniture Industries has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethan Allen Interiors has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors beats Bassett Furniture Industries on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores and single-vendor branded retailers. The Logistical Services segment offers shipping, delivery, and warehousing services. The company was founded by John David Bassett, Sr. in 1902 and is headquartered in Bassett, VA.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents. The Retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to consumers through a network of company operated design centers. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.