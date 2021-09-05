Beacon Price Tops $0.67 on Top Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $11,457.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019358 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000713 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.