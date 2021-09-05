Beacon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,525.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. Beacon has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $6,525.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001374 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00017535 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000794 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

