Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Beam has a market capitalization of $70.87 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003888 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 95,874,160 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

