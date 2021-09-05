Bean Cash Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $227.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 65% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000050 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,334,933,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.