BeatzCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $32.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and $32.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000693 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00057989 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

