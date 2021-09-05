Beer Money (BEER) Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $318,811.18 and $21,651.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00064487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00126171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.34 or 0.00819599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00047515 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,465,821 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars.

