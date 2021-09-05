Belt Price Hits $39.41 on Top Exchanges (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00066431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00154175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00229647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.21 or 0.07847791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,474.58 or 0.99395996 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.29 or 0.00981249 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.