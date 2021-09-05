Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Tops $1.35 on Major Exchanges

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002678 BTC on exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $143,779.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Benchmark Protocol Profile

MARK is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 12,024,709 coins and its circulating supply is 5,979,308 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

