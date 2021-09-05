BENQI Price Down 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. BENQI has a market cap of $47.71 million and $4.58 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00162501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00221096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.84 or 0.07602744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,743.23 or 1.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $498.91 or 0.00964224 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

